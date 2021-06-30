White Sands National Park, New Mexico, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Friend and fellow Muench Workshops pro Wayne Suggs guided me over dunes and troughs to one of his favorite locations in White Sands National Park for sunset photography. In the late afternoon, we worked at photographing abstracts of patterns and ripples on the ridges of several dunes, then turned our attention to finding overall landscape compositions looking toward where the sun would set behind the San Andres Mountains. We were treated to a glorious sunset with color in the sky lasting well after the sun had set. When I think I've made a good photo and am ready to move on, my mantra is "look behind you" before packing up. I turned around to see a wind-sculpted dune glowing in the last light of the day.

