White River Sunrise, Arkansas, USA by David Cornue

Picture Story

This image was made along the banks of the White River in the Ozarks of northern Arkansas, USA.

One morning in mid-January we had a very heavy frost due to low temperatures and a thick fog from the warmer water of the river so I set out to see what I could find of interest to photograph. It was rather overcast so I was mostly concentrating on smaller scale landscapes and details. After awhile the sun started to burn off some of the low lying cloud cover and then finally started to breakthrough the low clouds along the ridge line above the river. Once the crepuscular rays started to poke through the trees I knew there was a great opportunity in front of me that might only last a few minutes. So I worked fast setting up my tripod, composing the image, and taking bracketed exposures due to the extreme dynamic range. I made two sets of exposures for this composition and then went to work on some alternative compositions but ultimately preferred this first one for processing.

At the time of capture I envisioned this as a black and white high-key image. Processing the image in Lightroom and Photoshop with a high-key approach required several attempts as this is not an approach I have used very often. It was difficult to have the frost appear bright but also retain some tonal gradation and detail throughout the image. Overall I am quite happy with the result and hope you will enjoy it too!

