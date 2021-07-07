White Pocket Flow, Vermillion Cliffs NM, Arizona, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

One of the most colorful and extraordinary places in the American West is the Vermillion Cliffs National Monument. In addition to the rightly famous Wave and Coyote Buttes South is White Pocket. I fell in love with the place as soon as I read of it in Laurent Martres’ Photographing the Southwest and seeing it on an episode of Art Wolfes’s Travels to the Edge TV series. My first visit was something of a bust as our guide promised us a sunset shoot but left early claiming an unfamiliarity with the route. For our second visit, my wife and I met our guide at the Wire Pass trailhead at 3 am (he had an overnight group already there). We arrived just before dawn and stayed through dusk for a fantastic visit.

This scene is one of the first formations one comes to after leaving the nearby campsite. This shot taken just prior to sunrise shows the many colors and shapes of rock. In this image, the foreground red rock reminds me a bit of a glacier flowing down from an icefield. You can let your imagination fly amongst these rocks. One type of sandstone very prevalent at White Pocket is reminiscent of basalt but is irregular in shape and sidedness. Many folks call it “brain rock” for obvious reasons.

Unless you are very experienced with off-road driving through deep sand, I recommend using one of several guide outfits that go to White Pocket. Just make sure they offer a photographers’ tour as many are primarily taking tourists on day excursions.

