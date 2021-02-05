White Out, Nevada, USA by Justin Doxey

Picture Story

In the low deserts of Nevada, snow is inevitable but is most times a fleeting moment. This image was captured after the first good snow of the year, immediately and quickly changing the landscape from the typical earth tone browns to beautiful clean whites allowing colors to pop that normally wouldn't be noticed. This offers the opportunity to get lost in the maze of lights and darks and extrapolate the beauty that can only be seen at this very moment. Get lost, find you peace!

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now