White Mountains, Conway, New Hampshire, USA by John Brooks

Picture Story

The east coast of the USA is endowed with a beautiful area called New England which is relatively unspoiled and had an abundance of natural beauty from mountains to lakes (the latter often referred to colloquially as “ponds” despite their size).

New England has extreme weather conditions to cope with ranging from several feet of snow in winter with temperatures to match to baking hot and humid in the summers.

For those adverse to extremes like these there is a wonderful season when the temperatures are moderate and more akin to “Old England”, this being called “fall” (autumn to Brits).

The days may be sunny and warm and even bearably hot, like an average British summer, with occasional showers of rain. The evenings maybe balmy at low altitudes but in the mountains, there is a decidedly chilly atmosphere which is just what is required. The effects of this is to produce the most amazing range of autumn colours of foliage to be seen anywhere.

We flew to New York for my award from the New York Center of Creative Photography and to attend the opening of the exhibition which included my winning work. After that it was decided to explore New England through the states of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and upper New York State. This would afford plenty of opportunities to experience the beauty of the fall colours and general scenery of the old-fashioned town architecture.

Our journey through New Hampshire was superb and we decided to take the Kancamagus highway through the White Mountain National Forest from Conway through to Lincoln which is around 35 miles.

This highway cuts through the White Mountain National Forest with breathtaking views of the White Mountains, the Swift River, Sabbaday Falls, Lower Falls and Rocky Gorge.

We stopped at several points along the route to take in the amazing views and scenery of lakes, rivers, mountains, and the spectacular colours of the foliage. This picture sums up the entire scene.

The warm and stunning colours of the trees with the backcloth of the forest covered mountains. Distant lands viewed through rose tinted trees! Almost looks like a superimposed image or replaced background, but no, totally genuine, with the separate parallel planes of spatiality lending a three-dimensional appearance to the image.

