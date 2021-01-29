White Desert, Egypt by Karl-Heinz Bitter

Picture Story

A few years ago I saw large-format pictures of the white desert in Egypt in a photo exhibition. I decided to get in touch with the photographer who took the pictures in the exhibition. Together with another friend, we decided to take a tour of the White Desert. The white desert is unique and varied in its shapes and formations. There are large sand dunes, bizarre rock formations and areas that resemble Monument valley. This photo was taken early in the morning after a windy night under a fantastic starry sky. All traces of the past few days in the sand were gone. My friend woke up at the same time and had also gone to take pictures. But in a different direction than me. I laboriously climbed a high sand dune to take photos from there and spotted my friends some distance away.

