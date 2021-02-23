Weyhe, Germany by Vivien Renziehausen













Picture Story

In German there is a saying that means when the sky is red in the morning it predicts bad weather (it's a rhyme in German) and this day it was absolutely correct. Shortly after this stunning sunrise we had icy rain on frozen ground that turned the roads into icy slides. The trains and buses stopped operating and a real chaos was about to begin. The icy rain turned into snow in the evening and then into rain during the night and with this, the winter ended and we reached springlike temperatures the day after.

