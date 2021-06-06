Wetterstein at Dusk, Mittenwald, Germany

Picture Story

We were waiting for the clouds to clear to shoot a Milky Way panorama above Mittenwald and the Karwendel. The clouds weren’t having any of it though, they kept building in the west over the Wetterstein alps including the Zugspitze. Trying to make the most of what we were given, we turned our cameras round and caught the last light on the Wettersteinspitze. When life gives you lemons and all that. We did manage to get some shots of the Milky Way between the clouds, and more importantly (to me at least), I succeeded in getting my first astro panorama to work, but I think this photo was pretty much the best of the bunch.

