West Montrose, Ontario, Canada by Tracey Saraceni

Picture Story

West Montrose is a small village in Southwest Ontario that is home to the famous Kissing Bridge, the only remaining covered bridge in Ontario. Built in 1881, it spans the Grand River at an impressive 200ft. The bright red paint is a stark contrast to the white snow coating the fields and trees which surround it.

The river itself rarely freezes through due to the small rapids along its course and you can often spot wildlife along the banks and in the fields regardless of the season.

