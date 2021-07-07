West Kirby Marine Lake, Wirral, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

I don't live far from the lake and I have seen some really good shots from here, but as I always say - it's always down to conditions. One evening was as close to perfection as I've ever been. No clear skies for once! The air was very still I don't remember the lake being so smooth since. I drove to the location and I had to wait a few minutes for a group of teenagers who chose this spot as a perfect place to lounge in the sun.They didn't mess up the water which was great! Conditions lasted less than 10 minutes, after that the sun went behind some clouds and that was it for the day. Clear prof you don't have to travel far and wide to get your perfect shot!

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now