Weser, Weyhe, Germany by Vivien Renziehausen

The coldest day since about 4 years! This morning we had -17°C and my fingers froze within seconds when I took my gloves off to change the lens. The stunning scenery with the fog over the water, the floating ice sheets crashing into each other and making spooky noises and lots of birds was simply breathtaking. I felt like in another world and could not take my eyes off the beautiful sunrise, although it got pretty chilly out there, I can tell you!

