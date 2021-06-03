Weser River Bank, Weyhe, Germany

Picture Story

We had a lot of rainy and stormy days this may with lots of amazing and dramatic looking cloud formations in the sky. I shot this picture in the last evening light right before sunset at the river Weser close to Bremen in northern Germany, when the sun came out just in the last hours of the day. Despite of some sun rays it was slightly raining the whole time and I had my camera covered with a plastic bag almost the whole time. After I took this image, there was another short but heavy rain and by the time I reached my car, I was completely soaked - but hey, the pictures I shot that evening were really worth that!

