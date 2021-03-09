Waterfall, Zambujeira, Portugal by Paulo Bizarro

Picture Story

This photo was taken more than two years ago, in February 2019, near the coastal town of Zambujeira – do – Mar, in the southwest coast of Portugal. In that occasion, I was scouting the area for possible photo opportunities for an exhibition I was going to make in the library of Odemira, the village that is the head of the municipality. I remember I had a tight schedule to build up my portfolio of the region, as I wanted to feature several well know places. It turned out that Zambujeira, even though a famous summer destination, was lacking in my portfolio.

To correct that aspect, I spent a few days in the area, and made several shots that I ended up being happy with. Several of those ended up being exhibited, but not this one. Upon revisiting my portfolio and hard drives (thanks to Covid -19 lockdown), I found this photo of a small beach located south of Zambujeira. The weather was sunny, but with a cold wind and some clouds. I had been to the beach before, making other photos, but with the tide coming up, I had to leave it. I spotted this nice vantage point and waited until sunset for the warm light to bathe the cliffs with a golden hour character. I like how the small waterfall interrupts the rugged cliff rocks, which in turn are arranged in vertical layers. The sea and the submerged rock formations complete the scene nicely.

I chose a telephoto lens to achieve a more intimate composition of the coastal landscape, which helps to draw the attention to the key elements.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now