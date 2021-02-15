Walder Alm, Fritzens, Austria by Huw Ashhurst-Smith

Picture Story

I had hiked up to the Walder Alm in the summertime, but I was very eager to see the Alm buried under a layer of fresh snow. After a storm blew through I snowshoed up to the pass, even the snowshoes were sinking half a metre into the deep snow. I spent a good hour trampling around in the snow, careful not to ruin any potential compositions with my footprints. Finally I noticed some ridges in the snow formed by the wind, which would catch the golden hour light and act as a leading line towards the Alm.

