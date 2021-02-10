Walberswick, Suffolk, England by John Brooks

Picture Story

I always feel that the east coast of England is blessed with a great quality of light. One that is gentle, soft and kind. Must be something to do with the curvature of the earth and the path the light takes at that angle over the ocean to reach our shores! Similarly the east coast of the United States is graced by the same sort of light.

My connections with the east coast in England and United States goes back for generations as my forbears on my mother and father’s sides each came from the eastern side of their respective countries.

Each time I visit the east coasts of either land mass I feel a strong connection and emotional attachment.

The other similarity is that both these coasts have very cold winters!

The particular part of the east coast I was visiting was the beautiful town of Walberswick which lies on the mouth of the rivers Blyth and Dunwich. It was the dead of winter, blisteringly cold with the bite of the east wind straight from Siberia. However, the sun was out and bathed the fields and ice with its soft light of the mid-afternoon.

The winding creek was thawing from the ice but the muddy edges of the river were still like miniature pack-ice drifting bergs. Snow still laying on the field grass which was straw like in colour and texture, all of which painted a beautiful picture. The distant buildings of the small town on the skyline and gentle luminosity of the sky behind gradating from pink to white to pale blue completed the picture like an old master painting.

The frozen ears and lips were well worth the resulting image.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now