Picture Story

I was capturing the sunset when these young local girls wandered up and onto the sand. I was in an area otherwise unpopulated and with the only access point being a rural residential road. My goal had been to find a stretch of pristine desert without footprints (or dumped garbage). That took me winding down sandy back paths that skirt the dunes and date plantations. There, I parked, and trekked up and into the dunes, which is where I'd set up with a focus on capturing the sunset. Even though I'd come for the emptiness, the highlight actually endeded up being the sense of scale and presence they added when they wandered into my shot.