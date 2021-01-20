Wadi Rum, Jordan by Nancy Russell

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This was our once-in-a-lifetime trip to Egypt and Jordan. I wanted to photograph Petra but also wanted to see the desert while we were there. We took a caravan trip into Wadi Rum and it was much more spectacular then I could ever have imagined. The colors of the sand, rocks and dunes were amazing. And when the sun set everything turned red. I was walking through this canyon and came upon this sand dune that had built up against the mountains. The colors were vibrant and it was a hot and of course sunny day. Even though this image was shot in the heat of the day I liked the colors and textures. I would love to go back and spend much more time in Wadi Rum.