Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal by Paulo Silva

Picture Story

I have the habit of photographing the Ria de Aveiro whenever I can, but curiously I live very close to the Sea, and sometimes I forget the opportunities that a Sunset by the sea can be fascinating. On this day I left home and taking into account the lockdown, I decided to take a walk by the sea and wait for the ideal light to photograph. The sea was a little rough, so I decided to play with the camera a little. The result was this.

