Vik Beach Black Sand, Iceland

The wind was blowing around 40mph. The blast was so hard that that the coarse black sand was pelting our face, our lenses and getting into all of our camera equipment. This was our 4th visit to the black sand beach in Vik on the South Coast of Iceland and we were with our group of 6 photographers hoping to capture the sunset. We started our sunset quest farther down the beach and was frustrated with the lack of interesting light, so started to trudge up the beach against the fierce wind looking for compositions. The wind was very characteristic of this beach, but we were determined to wait for the last light. Maybe, just maybe we would be lucky to capture some color.

At first there was little hope for an interesting sunset, only dark grey sky and heavy clouds. But we knew better than to pack up and leave, Mother Nature had fooled us before. We set up our tripods and sat on an uncomfortable volcanic outcrop in the cold and waited. There was a stream that worked as a nice leading line, and at least we had that going for us in this composition. Then, a little hint of color started to show under the clouds, and slowly spread into an amazing burst of an orange flaming sky. It lasted for several minutes before fading away in to the night. I have never seen a more dazzling sunset than this one.

