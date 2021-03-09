Vienna Woods, Austria by Peter Richter

Picture Story

This is an image from a hike in Vienna Woods at the end of February this year. The Vienna Woods (German: Wienerwald) are forested highlands that form the northeastern foothills of the Northern Limestone Alps in the states of Lower Austria and Vienna. On this particular afternoon we could enjoy gentle lighting conditions. The comforting warm shades let us already think of the upcoming spring. I made use of a telephoto lens (equivalent 120mm) in order to make use of the visual compression effect, which conveys the atmosphere more intensly in my opinion.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now