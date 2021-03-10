Vestrahorn Mountain, Stokksnes, Iceland by Andy Gray

The majestic Vestrahorn mountain in East Iceland has to be my favourite place to photograph. It is a bucket list shot for many photographers but for good reason, the possibilities there are endless, for wide angle photography especially.

This was my first visit there. We had passed by the previous day during our road trip but conditions were horrendous with driving wind, rain and virtually zero visibility. So, I decided to return the next morning to a completely contrasting weather. Calm, clear conditions with an amazing cloud formation over the mountain.

I set up the tripod in front of a pool of water at low tide. All I needed to do was press the remote release and the location did the rest. I will be visiting the place again one day for sure.

