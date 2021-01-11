All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This stone resides in what could be the most flowing 30 acres of sandstone on the entire Colorado Plateau. I know that's quite a statement to make, but to my eye, it's true. At least until I find some other place so densely mixed with colored rock that twists and turn, curves and wiggles way more than occurs in some national parks! I'd been wandering this little isle of bliss for a few days and was headed back to camp when I chose to take a different route back.

The sun was setting and was hoping to find some (more) interesting foreground material. I think I found the navel of the plateau! I maneuvered my tripod to a steady position on the down-sloping rock and set the camera. My Nikkor 14-24 was set to about 17mm. I love the great swirling masses of pillow-topped rocks that recede into the distance. I chose to include a bit of the sky thinking that the abstract nature of the foreground you carry the picture and cause a viewer to exclaim, "a place like that exists in my world?" That's what I was feeling. I waited briefly for direct sunlight to be diffused by clouds. The resulting glow is among the most beautiful light I've seen in my decades photographing. This image was a present from patience