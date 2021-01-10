All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I had driven up to the Marble Canyon area of Northern Arizona before sunrise with the expectation of getting good early light. Summer in Arizona means the sun comes up very early and at first things weren't working out. No matter what I tried I couldn't find the shot I wanted and decided to drive away from the cliffs. As I rounded a bend in the highway I saw the shot I wanted and was able to get both the great light and the clouds which was an indication of the coming monsoon rains. This image was worth getting up at 3AM and driving for a couple of hours.