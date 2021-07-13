Vasco da Gama Bridge, Lisbon, Portugal

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

The Vasco da Gama bridge is one of the (relatively) new landmarks of Lisbon. It was inaugurated in 1998, as part of the Expo 98 exhibition event, that took place in Lisbon. With its 12.3 km of length, it is one of the longest bridges in Europe, and in the World. Since then, it has been one of the most photographed subjects in the city, due to its clean and bold lines, and the natural setting that surrounds it. The bridge spans over the river Tejo estuary, and the weather conditions can vary significantly, from clear days with many kilometers of visibility, to thick morning fog.

I have visited this location several times in the last few years, and on each occasion, I met different weather conditions. This time, early one April morning, I arrived at the place to find the area enveloped with fog. The tide was low, exposing the muddy riverbank. I chose a low viewpoint almost below the bridge, set up my camera on the tripod, and waited for the light to change. After a while, the fog started to part, exposing the second pillar of the bridge in the distance. I chose a wide-angle lens to provide a dynamic composition, with the bridge disappearing into the fog in the distance. The early morning light was soft and almost monochromatic in its nature, enhancing the geometrical relationships in the frame. I made several photos during this visit, but this is the one I like the most. It was a nice photographic session, as other interesting subjects exist in the vicinity, even though the bridge is the natural highlight of the area.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now