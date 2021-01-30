Valle de los Cirios, Baja Peninsula, Mexico by Greg Vaughn

Picture Story

The desert landscape of Valle de los Cirios is a flora and fauna preserve covering 2,521,776 hectares on the Baja Peninsula of Mexico. The preserve is named for Cirios, known to many as Boojum trees, which can be seen in this photo along with the giant Cardon cactus. On this day, an approaching storm provided a dramatic sky background and soften the otherwise harsh desert light of Baja. In this particular area, the rounded granite boulders are a nice visual contrast to the spikey cardon and cirios.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now