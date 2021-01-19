Valle de la Luna, Atacama Desert, Chile by Michel Bisson

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

While we were in Chile, we decided to go up north to Atacama desert. We went to see the Moon valley and go on top of one of the mountain that was accessible. The view at the top was magical. Desert of rocs all around, even a place to do sand boarding on one side of the mountain, snowy mountain with desert of hill on the other side.

We spent a little while there, all the natural beauty was undescribable. We have stayed there till the sun came down. The light was beautiful, making the picture really contrasted.

I went back the day after to make some more picture, but also to try sand boarding. Not the same feeling of snow boarding at all but would recommend it to anyone!