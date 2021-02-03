Val Gardena, Dolomites, Italy by Avishek Patra













Picture Story

Mornings are magical... just that often we are too much on a hurry to notice the magic. Often mornings are spent in the rush to get ready, hurry to office and carry out well-trained routines. However, on days that we can take a break from such a monotony, do push yourself to drive off to see the sunrise, take a walk in nature or simply sip your coffee in the balcony. Even a regular country scene like this can transform into a well-composed tale of a winding path on a golden morning.

This image was shot from Seceda in the Dolomites, looking down at the Val Gardena valley. After having spent the night at the mountain top, I woke up early to enjoy the morning scene. What a fantastic morning it was! Zooming into the scene, one could see simple cottages, coniferous trees and cattle paths basking in the morning sun. Here is one such scene that I experienced that morning.

