Val di Funes, Dolomites, Italy by Jacques Geoffroy

Looking at photo tours in the Dolomites inspired me to plan a hiking trip. We spent a couple of days in Val de Funes with the firm intention to take a shot of the glorious Santa Maddalena church. Using Google Maps street view, I found the exact spot to take it with its wonderful surroundings. As a souvenir, I printed this beauty on a 35 x 48 framed canvas and it hangs in my office.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now