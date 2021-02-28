Uttakliev Beach, Lofoten Islands, Norway by Michael Thomas

Picture Story

In the winter of 2018, my wife and I spent a week in Reine and Leknes. To get there from the east coast of the United States, we had to fly to Reykjavik, then to Oslo, to Bodo, stay overnight there, before finally flying to Leknes. While most of our time was centered on the area around Reine, we stayed in Leknes to visit several of the northern beaches.

Immediately after gathering some provisions at the co-op in Leknes, we headed to nearby Haukland and Uttakliev Beaches. They are on opposite sides of the mountain Mannen, but only five minutes apart thanks to a tunnel through the mountain. Haukland, at least on our visit, was calm and sheltered. Uttakliev was anything but, with the fierce wind driven sand and snow. Parking is on a ridge above the beach and the scramble down was icy and slippery even with trail crampons. Moving between the snow covered boulders required some care to avoid twisting my ankles.

I managed to get off a few shots in the boulder field before being forced to retreat. We returned at the end of our trip to a calmer scene with a colorful sunset, allowing me to get closer to the water. But a review of those images reminded me more of the Moeraki Boulders in New Zealand than winter in the Arctic. Persevering on the first visit actually produced the more compelling images for me.

This image is a focus stack of three images using Affinity Photo. I then manually blended back the sky of the third frame to avoid the multiple exposure effect that fast moving clouds have when stacking.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now