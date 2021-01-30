Usery Park, Mesa, Arizona, USA by Gary Weyandt

Picture Story

Picture taken while hiking in Usery Park, Mesa, Arizona. The clouds cast interesting shadows as the saguaro cactus were just beginning to bloom. April is the perfect time for hiking in the Senora Desert. The various cactus provides interesting texture contrasts. The colors in the cliff indicate various geologic times in the Senora Desert. Barrel and cholla cactus highlight the variety of flora the grows throughout the Senora Desert. Paths through the park provide many vantage points for photographing nature at its best.

