Upper Moor, Matlock, Derbyshire, England by Andy Gray

Picture Story

Like most landscape photographers during the current restrictions, I have been forced to stay local and focus on potential locations closer to home.

This image captured near where I live in Matlock I first discovered while commuting to work a few years back. Its located just off a main road with no obvious parking so I only ever glanced at it briefly through the side window while passing. In my mind’s eye I could sense it had potential. I eventually made the visit there last year and parked in a layby not too far away. What struck me was a long path spanning the side of a field separated by a drystone wall and lined with some really interesting trees. On the opposite side of the path is a woodland with silver birch trees at intervals along the route. Wherever you stand looking down the length of the path in both directions, the trees on each side create a wonderful tunnel of contrasting shapes within the scene. It sort of reminds me of the Dark Edges in Northern Ireland on a smaller scale. The path itself presents a natural leading line into the scene creating a sense of depth to the image. This is what I saw on my first visit anyway.

I considered revising this place at different times of the year and with the recent snowfall decided on a return visit. Upon arrival I wasn’t disappointed. I positioned myself in the same spot as before. But unlike the first-time during summer, I had the luxury of snow and mist. Being a mainly wide-angle landscape photographer, I could have done with a telephoto lens to hone in closer to the desired point some distance ahead and compress the perspective. So, I had to improvise with the wide-angle lens and crop the image accordingly in post processing. This is the resulting image. I sensed a cold, beautiful but eerie atmosphere that is reflected in the processing style undertaken in Lightroom

