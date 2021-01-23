Upper Antelope Canyon, Arizona, USA by Bill Sisson













Upper Antelope Canyon in northern Arizona is a famous landmark well known to photographers. Especially when the sun moves more directly overhead, sun beams penetrate specific locations in the canyon at mid-day. You can tour the canyon only with a guide, who will help a small photo group arrive at locations when and where sun beams appear. The guide can also help keep throngs of other visitors at bay very briefly while a photo group shoots in a location. The canyon confines, the often strong lighting contrasts, and the brief time frames for taking a photo necessitate setting up and composing a shot quickly, and getting the right exposure with little margin for error. As another photographer said to me after touring the canyon for the first time, it can be a nerve-wracking experience. However, the rewards can be outstanding. This is one of a quick series of images I captured on my first time in the canyon.