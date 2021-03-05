Umhausen, Tirol, Austria by Ronald Bergkamp













Follow us Follow us

Picture Story

This photo was taken in the autumn of 2020 near Umhausen Austria. Beautiful area and plenty of mountains. During our stay almost every type of weather passed. From sun to rain to winter showers. For a landscape photographer, this naturally provides plenty of changing opportunities. On the day of this photo we start with rainy weather. It did not matter much for the atmosphere of this waterfall. Use of tripod, filter from Lee gray gradient 0.9 and self-timer on the camera of 2 sec. Tirol has everything for the landscape photographer, definitely go back.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now