Uffington Castle, Oxfordshire, England by David Hawkes

I had a one day break during a three day job in Coventry, in the English midlands, and decided to drive to Fox Talbot's Lacock Abbey to see the Tim Rudman "Iceland: An Uneasy Calm" exhibition. Wonderful, a great exhibition and a fascinating and beautiful house; almost a pilgrimage to anyone in love with photography.

On the way back I stopped at Uffington Castle, a huge Iron Age hill-fort built 860 feet above sea level along the Ridgeway Escarpment - a natural ridge high above a dry Ice Age valley and an ancient trackway used by people way back into the Neolithic. Also known for one of the famous white horse chalk carvings laid near to the top of the site. As the highest point in Oxfordshire it offers views for miles around - over six counties. And is as spectacularly beautiful as it is fascinating.

The clouds billowed in and out very quickly, pushed on a fast easterly, blocking the sun but giving regular, if short, bursts of contrasting light and shade. I waited around trying to capture the most attractive of these using a new Sony A7Rii I'd traded equipment and half a soul for. It was the first time I had ever used a high resolution digital camera and the detail when printed astonished me. Seen at full size even the towers of the distant wind farm are clearly visible. I can only wonder what a 100mpx medium format camera could do... half a remaining soul left not being sufficient to afford one.

