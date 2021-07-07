Tumalo Falls, Bend, Oregon, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Tumalo Falls is a strikingly symmetrical 97 foot waterfall in Central Oregon, a short drive from the town of Bend. Easily accessed by paved and gravel road, it is a popular spot for sightseers, hikers and snowshoers year round. While the primary vantage points for viewing the falls are elevated above the ravine carved out by Tumalo Creek, my favorite photography perspective is from the middle of the creek itself. This particular summer morning afforded a strong flow due to upstream summer snowmelt. It was a great place to greet the dawning day and afforded a shot rich in the movement and depth of colors of this natural wonder.

