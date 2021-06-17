Trelew, Patagonia, Argentina

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

I was flying back to Buenos Aires from Califate after trekking around Torres del Paine circuit for two weeks. The sunsets there were pretty unremarkable, moving from plain blue to the grey overcast featureless skies. In Patagonia the only predictable thing about the weather is that it is unpredictable. We had a short stopover at Trelew, at sunset. The sun was dipping down over the horizon when suddenly the sky lit up with a thin gold line and red and blue hues filled the sky. A memory still with me.

