Tree Lines, Welburn, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

I spotted this interesting line of trees at Welburn, near Kirkbymoorside several years ago, but such is the pace of agriculture nowadays, the field was never left just as plough lines for long. It snowed heavily in February, but I failed to make anything of the scene on my first couple of visits, then on the third morning I approached from a different direction and spotted the rows of stubble sticking out from the snow. It was snowing hard and I had a long walk to reach the tree line, then had to work quickly to avoid getting snow on the lens, but I liked the graphic pen and ink look to the photograph with the trees fading in the blizzard in the background.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now