Trebarwith Strand, Cornwall, England by Howard Pratt

This was my second visit to Trebarwith Strand on the north coast of Cornwall, just south of Tintagel, this time as a last trip before the second countrywide lockdown started. Unfortunately, everyone else seemed to have had the same idea.

I expected that I was destined not to get anything for a second time. The weather on my first visit was far too windy and I was there at the wrong time of day. However, I decided that a very long exposure might be the way to go to deal with the hoards.

The light was grey and flat so there was no need for a graduated filter. The wind was calm, ideal for long exposure, so I added a big stopper and a 2 stop neutral density filter producing twelve stops of neutral filtration. I stopped down as far as I dared before any likely problems of diffraction occurred. All this led to a near exactly four minute exposure which blurred the people so much that they magically disappeared. Success.

If you plan to go to Trebarwith Strand, try and get there on an outgoing tide so that you can make the most of the relatively small location. At high tide the rocks are very slippy to please take care but the rewards can be great. Dramatic rocks and thrashing water. As the beach is revealed then the small areas of sand contrast well with the dramatic slate grey rock.

I shall be going back once we have our freedom to travel restored.

