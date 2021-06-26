Traigh Mor Afterglow, Isle of Harris, Scotland

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

We arrived on the beautiful Isle of Harris on a dull, drizzly, most un-promising evening. Once settled into the cottage we were renting, I walked the short distance down to the beach at Traigh Mor, more out of interest to get the lie of the land, than in the hope of getting any photos. I walked the length of the beach in search of features I could use for compositions later on in the week, without even considering getting my camera out. Then just as the sun set below the horizon, the clouds miraculously parted to reveal this beautiful sunset. I had to work quickly, setting my tripod and camera, as these conditions only lasted for a few minutes before the clouds closed and the land went dull again.

