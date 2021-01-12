All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This was taken while on a photo workshop to Monument Valley, Arizona. We had gotten up early, before sunrise, and accompanied by the local Navajo guides we traveled into a back part of the park to photograph the Totem Pole as the sun came up and silhouetted the formation. After the sunrise, we observed the surroundings and found many opportunities to photograph sand formations, desert animal tracks, the play of shadows across the numerous dunes. All in all, a satisfying and rewarding photo experience.