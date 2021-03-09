Torres del Paine, Patagonia, Chile by Eric Thiessen

Picture Story

During our time in Patagonia, my friend Bryce Mironuck and I kept a constant eye on the conditions and how the weather interacted with the peaks. Typically, the winds picked up through the day, which made some epic conditions later in the afternoon. I've never been to a location that provided so many opportunities to photograph throughout the day. Better yet, the best vantage point of this mountain for a telephoto shot was 20 feet from our campsite!

These are the most incredible mountains I have ever seen. Not only that, but the story nature showed before our eyes were indescribable. How life can survive the conditions that the Southern Andes receive is beyond me. Yet, the abundance of wildlife and nature as a whole seemingly shrugs off the very typical 120km/h winds. Patagonia is certainly an exceptional place, and I'm anxiously waiting to return for a second visit.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now