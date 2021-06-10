Toroweap Point, Grand Canyon, Utah, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

The Colorado Plateau dominates the geologic features of the American Southwest. Mesas, buttes, spires, hoodoos, dunes, washes dominate the landscape and almost hidden by all these geologic formations flows the mighty Colorado River. This river carved its way through the landscape and at some points you can marvel how deep it got during all this time. There are very few places were you can stand at the verge of such precipice and look straight down into the river. Toroweap Overlook with a a drop of 3,000 ft (914 m) in such a place. This is not a place for acrophobic people! Additionally it requires a lifted 4x4 vehicle as the last portion of the "road" to get there is somewhat challenging, to say the least. Any time of the day is adequate to stand there, although my personal favorite moments to hang over the cliffs here are dusk and dawn.

Dimitri Vasileiou

