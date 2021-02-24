Toroweap, Grand Canyon NP, USA by Peter Boehringer













There is more or less one single place along the entire Grand Canyon were you stand at the edge of the 1 mile drop and see the Colorado River passing right underneath your feet. This place is Toroweap, which is part of the Grand Canyon National Park. Access to this place is from the North via Fruita, UT. It is a long 60 miles off-road drive which requires preferentially four wheel drive. The last few are challenging and definitively need a high clearance. At rain or snow you better do not engage in this adventure as you most likely to certainly will get stuck. Don’t take your chances.

The best time of the year to make this trip is Summer given the alignment of the sun to the landscape. The two downturns to be there in Summer is the heat and the packed primitive camping site. On the other hand you will be spoiled with late afternoon and sunrise shooting as the Colorado River runs pretty much East to West. Don’t forget to take your ND grad filters with you to manage the high dynamic range that will be there once you include the sky and the darkness of the deep canyon gorge.

Present image is a sunset shot directing the camera West.

