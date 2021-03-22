Tobacco Root Mountains, Montana, USA by Carolyn Brown

Picture Story

This photo is of the Tobacco Root Mountain Range just outside of Whitehall, Jefferson County, Montana, USA. During a drive exploring the back roads, I noticed this small patch of lone trees being dwarfed by towering mountains in the background soon after I moved back to my hometown of Whitehall, Montana, USA. This scene makes me realize just how giant and breathtaking these mountains can be. I took this photo on an afternoon in early December, the snow was just starting to cap the mountains and the green crop fields and grasses of the summer had turned golden. The lighting was perfectly cloud covered, giving a soft appearance over the landscape.

Montana typically gets a few snow storms starting back in September, but the snow doesn't usually stay on the lower elevations until later in the winter. When the snow starts covering the mountain tops, it highlights all of the textures in the mountains, making them three dimensional with a tint of blue. Paired with the neutral golden tones of the ground and small lone trees, I was drawn in.

I used my Canon T1i, Canon EF 75-300mm lens at a focal distance of 150mm, 1/250 sec, f/11, and ISO 200 in RAW with light editing in Photoshop.

If you are looking to visit the area, Montana is beautiful in almost any season! The green and blooming spring/early summer, the hot and dry end of summer, the windy and warm autumn with an occasional snow storm, and the long and snowy, but beautiful, winter that lasts well into Spring! Montana has a lot of breathtaking views to offer.

