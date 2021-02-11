Timberline Ski Area, Mount Hood, Oregon, USA by Lynn Hopwood

Picture Story

December 27, 2020 I left my home in Prosser, Washington at 4:00 am and drove through thick winter fog for approximately an hour before it cleared on my way to Timberline Ski area near Government Camp, Oregon. This famous ski location has a great view of Mount Hood and I wanted to be there before sunrise. It is over a 3 hour drive and I wanted to make sure I had plenty of time to set up before sunrise at 8:00am.

I had planned to put on my snowshoes and hike a little ways up the mountain. Because it was a Sunday morning when I arrived at the Timberline Ski area near Government Camp, Oregon I encountered more car congestion than I had planned for, which slowed down my time considerably. By the time I got to the parking area and parked my car I had to grab my camera and run to find a viewpoint to shoot photographs from. It was pretty icy out and I didn't even take time to grab my tripod or put on my microspikes in fear of missing the awesome sight that awaited me. There were people and dogs everywhere which made it challenging to find a good viewpoint to shoot from. I was stunned and amazed by the pink sky and lenticular cloud over the top of Mount Hood. It was my first time experiencing a pink lenticular cloud I clicked away. All I could say was oh wow!

