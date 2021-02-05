Tierra del Fuego National Park, Argentina by Debbie McCulliss

Picture Story

In October 2019, before leaving Ushuaia, the southernmost city at the end of the world and heading by expedition boat from the Beagle Channel to South Georgia Island, our photography workshop group took a morning bus excursion to Tierra del Fuego National Park. The park was first explored in 1520 by navigator Ferdinand Magellan. It was name Tierra del Fuego because of the many bonfires Magellan witnessed on the shores of the region. The park consists of numerous islands and inlets, shared by Argentina and Chile. It also has dramatic scenery, with waterfalls, forests, mountains, and glaciers. When we arrived it was cold but not snowing. But within a few hours, the Magellan's beech trees, the dominant tree in the forest, were covered in snow.

