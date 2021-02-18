Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada by Susan Dykstra

Picture Story

In my home town of Thunder Bay we rarely get this beautiful hoarfrost in the valley. On this particular day it was amazing to see that it was so thick with frost and lasted most of the day. I quickly packed my camera bag and explored all day and when I came across this lone birch tree against the clear blue sky I photographed every inch of it I'm sure as I was there for at least an hour. As I lie on my back in the snow I was looking for pleasing compositions of the white branches covered with frost against the blue of the sky. As I moved around on the ground I noticed that the birch tree had three trunks that grew from one so I managed to maneuver my way to the center of the tree and shoot straight up to the sky with most of the branches in my super wide 16mm lens. I loved the results of the compostion.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now