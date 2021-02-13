Three Bridges St Jacobs, Ontario, Canada by Tracey Saraceni

Picture Story

The weather cleared after a massive snowstorm so I grabbed my hiking boots and camera gear and headed out to a favourite trail just outside of the city. This scene was just around a bend that I normally don't go along.

I was surprised with the vibrant teal color of the almost frozen creek against the white and silver of the forest around it. The gurgling of the water and the occasional chirp of the resident birds were the only sounds. I will have to trek back here in other seasons to see how they compare.

