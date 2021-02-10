Thierrens, Switzerland by Alexander Gellner

Picture Story

One of the most rewarding aspects of landscape photography to me is when a picture I have had in mind for some time actually becomes real. This is what happened with this tree. I often pass it on my bicycle and for a long time have thought that it would lend itself nicely to a minimalistic shot under the right circumstances. These were snow on the ground and no clouds in the sky so there wouldn’t be any distractions anywhere. So when we finally got some snow and the sun came out one day – something that hasn’t happened very often this winter – I knew where to go. This picture is all about shapes and contrasts, so this is what I tried to emphasize in post-processing.

