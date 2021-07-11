The Wave, Arizona, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

I was Lucky. Normally you have to win a lottery system that the BLM (Bureau of Land Management) set up. I just drove days to get there, but I had no idea that this system was in place. I now understand why. Only twenty people a day are allowed into this wilderness area. It was very easy to get lost as the directions in this beautiful desert formation are unclear for most casual hikers. At least limiting the amount of people a day makes it easier to find them in the event they become “naturally misplaced.”

There were about forty people/groups gathered at the ranger station ready to play this lottery when I arrived. People from Germany, France, Japan, and other places that I was surprised to find there. The ranger announced that the web site had been down for several weeks and that the lottery will be held there at the ranger station. I was lucky it was there and not on the internet that had to be won months ahead of time - and that the twentieth person picked was me. I had wanted for years to see “The Wave” formation found along the Arizona/Utah border.

Although the actual formation is not expansive, the Wave is well worth the effort to experience. I only wish I could have Stayed longer.

Since visiting the Wave the first time, my luck has not rewarded me again.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now